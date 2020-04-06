Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €97.00 ($112.79) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.06 ($115.18).

Shares of BEI stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €89.86 ($104.49). The company had a trading volume of 330,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €96.34 and a 200-day moving average of €103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

