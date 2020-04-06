Belden (BDC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Belden (NYSE: BDC):

4/1/2020 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

3/26/2020 – Belden is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

3/3/2020 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Belden had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Shares of Belden stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.15. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $62.28.

Get Belden Inc alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.