Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0481 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a market capitalization of $47.11 million and $54,340.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00075065 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000103 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003493 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

