Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,080 at HSBC

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 5,470 ($71.95) to GBX 3,080 ($40.52) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.49% from the stock’s current price.

BWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,190 ($41.96) price target (down from GBX 4,620 ($60.77)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,890 ($64.33) to GBX 2,740 ($36.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,688.36 ($48.52).

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,117 ($27.85) on Monday. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,215.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,466.74.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Bellway will post 45810.4714369 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise Jagger purchased 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75). Also, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, for a total transaction of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

