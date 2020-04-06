Berenberg Bank Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €15.50 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €15.50 ($18.02) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.16 ($19.96).

AOX stock traded up €0.62 ($0.72) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €12.95 ($15.06). 728,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

