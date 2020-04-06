Berenberg Bank Cuts SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 2,203

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,620 ($34.46) to GBX 2,203 ($28.98) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

SDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,310 ($30.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,666.63 ($35.08).

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,385 ($31.37) on Monday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,760.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,090.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Peter Harrison sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($32.06), for a total value of £87,561.41 ($115,182.07). Also, insider Matthew Westerman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($31,176.01). Insiders acquired a total of 2,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,312 over the last 90 days.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.