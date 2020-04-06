Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSBA. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target (down from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 550.67 ($7.24).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 415.35 ($5.46) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 511.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 570.78.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

