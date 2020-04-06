Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung fur Deutsche Bank auf Sell” mit einem Kursziel von 4,50 Euro belassen. Sicherheit bezuglich des Werts der Vermogensanlagen in der Bankenbranche sei gegenwartig der Schlusselfaktor fur die Bewertung, schrieb Analyst Eoin Mullany in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Mit Blick auf die Deutsche Bank und die franzosischen Geldinstitute sei er in dieser Hinsicht vorsichtig./bek/nas

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 16:17 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of DB opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

