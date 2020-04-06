Berenberg Bank Trims Ascential (LON:ASCL) Target Price to GBX 240

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASCL. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 373 ($4.91) to GBX 303 ($3.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC cut shares of Ascential to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 364.80 ($4.80).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 184.94 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 299.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 350.28. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 195.70 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The stock has a market cap of $775.50 million and a PE ratio of 97.34.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

