Berenberg Bank Trims Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Target Price to GBX 169

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 169 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JUP. UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 308.10 ($4.05).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

LON JUP opened at GBX 193.71 ($2.55) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.92 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 278.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

In other news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease acquired 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.