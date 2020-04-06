Berenberg Bank Trims Victrex (LON:VCT) Target Price to GBX 2,000

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCT. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded Victrex to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,940 ($25.52) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,172.27 ($28.58).

Get Victrex alerts:

VCT opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.65) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,084.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,256.65. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Also, insider Richard Armitage purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,985 shares of company stock worth $6,579,060 in the last quarter.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.