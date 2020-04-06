Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) PT Lowered to GBX 5,940

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 6,620 ($87.08) to GBX 5,940 ($78.14) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 6,315 ($83.07) to GBX 5,779 ($76.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective (down from GBX 6,275 ($82.54)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,579 ($60.23).

Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,571 ($46.97) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,388.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,591.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,055 ($40.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16).

In related news, insider Glyn Barker acquired 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87). Also, insider Peter Vernon acquired 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, for a total transaction of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

