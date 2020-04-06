BetProtocol (BEPRO) One Day Volume Tops $26,485.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $26,485.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.02572947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00202906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

