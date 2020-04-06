Bezant Market Cap Tops $3.12 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $107,376.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.02601944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00206734 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

