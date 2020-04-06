BHP Group (LON:BHP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,670 ($21.97) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,710 ($22.49). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,697.50 ($22.33).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,273.84 ($16.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.77. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 4,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

