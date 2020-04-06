BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BHP Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,896,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.