BiblePay Achieves Market Cap of $479,483.09 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 35% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. BiblePay has a total market cap of $479,483.09 and approximately $6,535.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,162,690,908 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

