Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.00% of Big Lots worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Big Lots by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Big Lots by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 59.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIG opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,117 shares of company stock worth $106,452 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

