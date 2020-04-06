Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 199.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of BIG opened at $14.69 on Monday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $573.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,117 shares of company stock valued at $106,452. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $14,681,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

