Binance Coin Market Capitalization Hits $2.22 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $425.75 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $14.27 or 0.00200311 BTC on exchanges including Binance, LBank, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.02569291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00103845 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Binance, Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, AirSwap, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

