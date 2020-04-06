Binance USD Hits Market Cap of $190.56 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $190.56 million and approximately $85.97 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.04745561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00067041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036822 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009999 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 190,537,020 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

