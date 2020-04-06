BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 298.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,919 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.97.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

