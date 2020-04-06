BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for BioNTech in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

BNTX stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $77,424,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $4,682,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.