Bismuth Price Tops $0.0455 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $624,850.59 and approximately $1,387.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007497 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

