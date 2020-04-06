BitBall 1-Day Volume Tops $162,178.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $994,520.40 and $162,178.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00032811 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063407 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.65 or 1.02247607 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000829 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00066769 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,018,894 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

