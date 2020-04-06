Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Achieves Market Cap of $16.19 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for about $35.99 or 0.00492858 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $663.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000394 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

