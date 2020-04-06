BitBay Trading Up 55.8% This Week (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, BitBay has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar. BitBay has a market capitalization of $140.34 million and $45,279.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006048 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

