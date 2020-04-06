Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $321,992.01 and $29,144.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 140.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00032555 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.54 or 0.99239476 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00066863 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000807 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 224,738,354 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.