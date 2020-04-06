BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Hits $4.35 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $649,243.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.26 or 0.04796356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037430 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003324 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

