BitCoen (BEN) Price Down 39.2% This Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. BitCoen has a market cap of $69,199.97 and approximately $274.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.02379536 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,109.45 or 0.99968370 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.