Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $536,340.80 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.