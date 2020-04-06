Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $254.43 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.67 billion and $4.82 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $254.43 or 0.03489331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Kraken, Bibox and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00756201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000572 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,372,288 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

