Bitcoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $3.73 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $243.92 or 0.03426822 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, OKEx, CoinEgg and Iquant. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $3.73 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,118.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00748044 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000578 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,371,388 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, cfinex, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Coinhub, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, BTCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Coinfloor, OKEx, Trade By Trade, xBTCe, Tidex, BtcTrade.im, Liquid, Iquant, CoinFalcon, Coinnest, Coinbase Pro, BitMarket, WEX, Exrates, Bit2C, Poloniex, BitForex, Coinroom, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitstamp, QBTC, IDCM, Coinrail, Bitinka, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, Koineks, Huobi, Bitfinex, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Korbit, Coinsquare, Allcoin, Kuna, Independent Reserve, OKCoin International, EXX, Crex24, ACX, Bisq, Stocks.Exchange, UEX, MBAex, Altcoin Trader, Coinone, DSX, Bleutrade, Gatecoin, CEX.IO, Braziliex, BTC Markets, CoinEx, Indodax, TOPBTC, OTCBTC, HBUS, Upbit, C2CX, COSS, Koinex, Graviex, Cryptomate, BitBay, Bittrex, RightBTC, Zaif, CoinEgg, ABCC, Bitbns, SouthXchange, FCoin, GOPAX, Bitso, Cryptohub, Bithumb, Mercatox, Liqui, BigONE, Cryptopia, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Zebpay, CPDAX, HitBTC, DragonEX, Mercado Bitcoin, Bitbank, Coindeal, Buda, Coinbe, Ovis, BiteBTC, Negocie Coins, WazirX, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, YoBit, Koinim, Bibox, B2BX, ChaoEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, QuadrigaCX, ZB.COM, Bittylicious, bitFlyer and Exmo. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

