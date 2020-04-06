Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Cap of $94.57 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $94.57 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00007124 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Exrates and CoinBene. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003962 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000552 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Coinnest, Crex24, Indodax, Gate.io, YoBit, Binance, OKEx, BigONE, Bithumb, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.