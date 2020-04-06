Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $97.25 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00007151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Coinnest and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $97.25 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003920 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Crex24, CoinBene, Indodax, Huobi, Bithumb, YoBit, Binance, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, Gate.io, OKEx, Kucoin, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

