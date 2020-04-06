Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $133.67 million and approximately $16.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $7.63 or 0.00107332 BTC on major exchanges including QuadrigaCX, BitBay, Bittrex and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00506469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00083622 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000505 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CEX.IO, OKEx, YoBit, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, Bitfinex, Negocie Coins, Bithumb, BitBay, Bitsane, QuadrigaCX, Koineks, C2CX, Bitinka, Gate.io, BitMarket, Upbit, Exrates, Coinnest, Binance, Vebitcoin, Coinone, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, TDAX, Bit-Z, Zebpay, Huobi, SouthXchange, Kucoin, Bleutrade, Ovis, Korbit, Exmo, HitBTC, Bittrex, BitFlip, Crex24, DSX, Sistemkoin and Bitlish. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

