Bitcoin Incognito Hits Market Capitalization of $251,814.85 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Escodex and Crex24. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $251,814.85 and $34,537.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Escodex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

