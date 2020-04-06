Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $143,124.59 and approximately $557.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Bitfinex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00504744 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00107330 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084897 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002675 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002271 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

