Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00987881 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00031395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00173022 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007171 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000399 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00064148 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

