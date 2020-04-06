Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $343.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $793,007.11 and approximately $343.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 118% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002270 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Altcoin Trader.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00503888 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00107410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084887 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002680 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

