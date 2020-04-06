Bitcoin Red Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Bitcoin Red token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $13,949.45 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.02645385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00205343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034442 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red launched on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.