Bitcoin SV Price Tops $192.08 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $192.08 or 0.02645385 BTC on exchanges including Bitrue, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare and Poloniex. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.53 billion and $2.74 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00205343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034442 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00106179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,369,115 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Indodax, MBAex, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Kraken, FCoin, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, CoinZest, CoinEx, Coinbit, Upbit, WazirX, IDAX, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Bitrue, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bibox, DragonEX, Koinex, Coinsquare, CoinBene, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, BigONE, Bittrex, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bitkub, Gate.io, Korbit, Huobi, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

