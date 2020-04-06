BitcoiNote (BTCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 142.1% against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $24,383.59 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,406,962 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

