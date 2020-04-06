Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches Market Cap of $12,125.90

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $12,125.90 and $751.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00031239 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000392 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00064733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,199.48 or 1.00928128 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000820 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00064386 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001478 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

