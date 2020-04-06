Bitcore (BTX) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $442.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002543 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,101.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.02189040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.03434223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00599127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00811048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00075133 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00507928 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,180,734 coins and its circulating supply is 17,679,775 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates, QBTC, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

