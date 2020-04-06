BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Tops $0.0001

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $6,979.96 and $218,949.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.06 or 0.02588933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00204998 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

