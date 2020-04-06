Bitradio (BRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $116,395.06

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a total market cap of $116,395.06 and approximately $794.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004671 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,587,622 coins and its circulating supply is 8,587,618 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.