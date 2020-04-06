BitSend Market Cap Hits $120,937.59 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, BitSend has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $120,937.59 and approximately $210.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00990049 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,782,950 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, "Darksend InstantX "

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

