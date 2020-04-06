BitTorrent Hits Market Cap of $52.70 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $52.70 million and $53.76 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.02595489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00204198 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

