BitTube Price Up 3.8% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $1,623.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00809024 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001526 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 250,471,328 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.